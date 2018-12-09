Giants' Evan Engram: Racks up 77 yards in win
Engram (hamstring) caught three of five targets for a team-high 77 receiving yards in Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.
Just over half of Engram's yardage came on a 39-yard catch. The Giants raced out to a 40-0 lead against a Mark Sanchez-led Redskins team, so New York's passing game wasn't overly stressed without Odell Beckham (quadriceps). Engram's dealt with injury issues of his own, but his health seems to be trending up ahead of a Week 15 meeting with the Titans.
