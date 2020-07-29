Engram (foot) is healthy for the start of training camp, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Engram had Lisfranc surgery in December, but he indicated at the time that he wasn't dealing with a "full-blown tear", and he seems to have avoided the lengthy rehab process we're currently seeing with Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery. In any case, the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Engram's rookie contract, keeping him under team control through 2021. He's been a solid fantasy starter throughout his career in terms of per-game production, but injuries limited the tight end to 19 appearances over the past two years.