Giants' Evan Engram: Records career-high 82 receiving yards
Engram caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Broncos.
Engram effectively served as Eli Manning's No. 1 receiver Sunday in the absence of Odell Beckham (ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (ankle). By day's end, the rookie tight end finished with four more targets than the next-busiest receiver and ultimately turned his frequent opportunities into a productive fantasy outing -- which was particularly encouraging to see after he dropped a goose egg in Week 5. While it's possible Shepard becomes the apple of Manning's eye before long, Engram is positioned to be one of his quarterback's first reads every time the Giants look to throw and should be in store for a hefty workload throughout the rest of the season.
