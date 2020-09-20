Engram caught six of eight targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

Engram was targeted just once in the first half, but QB Daniel Jones turned to him when trying to put together a comeback. The fourth-year TE ended up leading the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. This increase in usage came after Sterling Shepard (toe) and Saquon Barkley (knee) left the game. Barkley may be done for the year with a torn ACL, but Shepard's injury doesn't appear to be as serious. When Shepard returns, the two could battle for targets.