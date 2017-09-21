Play

Engram (concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

As a precautionary measure, Engram was placed in the concussion protocol, where he remains embedded. He sustained his activity level for a second straight practice Thursday, but he also continued to don a non-contact jersey. Due to the murky nature of head injuries, he's a tossup to suit up Sunday in Philadelphia, which could force Rhett Ellison and Shane Smith into more prominent roles in the offense.

