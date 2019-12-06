Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Remains limited at practice

Engram (foot) logged another limited practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Pat Shurmur expects the tight end to return for Monday's game in Philadelphia, likely working with quarterback Eli Manning for the first time since Week 2. The Giants also expect to have Golden Tate (concussion) back in the lineup, while Daniel Jones (ankle) isn't likely to play. Engram returned to practice earlier this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories