Engram (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Engram hadn't taken the practice field since injuring his hamstring during pregame warmups Nov. 25 in Philadelphia, missing the Giants' overtime win against the Bears in Week 13 as a result. With a return to drills, the second-year tight end is trending in a positive direction, but it remains to be seen if it'll be enough to play Sunday in Washington. His listing on upcoming injury reports will be worth monitoring as the weekend approaches.

