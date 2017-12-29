Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out for finale
Engram (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Although he avoided any fractures in his ribs, Engram was held out of practice all week and seemingly never stood much chance to play in the season finale. Rhett Ellison and Jerell Adams will take over at tight end this weekend, while Engram finishes his campaign with one of the better stat lines by a rookie tight end in recent memory, though he needed 115 targets to get to 64 catches for 722 yards and six scores. While clearly locked in as a big part of the Giants' future, Engram will have a tough time wrangling 7.7 targets per game next season unless the team deals with another onslaught of injuries to its receiving corps. His projected 2018 value is difficult to gauge, as the Giants will enter the offseason without a clear starting quarterback for the first time since 2004.
