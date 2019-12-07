Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out for MNF

Engram (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The outcome is a disappointing one for Engram, as coach Pat Shurmur had previously expressed optimism that the tight end would be ready to return from a four-week absence to play Monday night. With Engram's strained left foot still troubling him, however, rookie Kaden Smith should be in line to act as the Giants' top pass-catching tight end for another week. Engram's top backup, Rhett Ellison (concussion), has also been ruled out for Week 14.