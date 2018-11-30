Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out for Week 13
Engram (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Despite his optimism about his health earlier in the week, Engram failed to log any level of practice participation Wednesday through Friday, suggesting he could miss additional games beyond Sunday's. His absence for at least Week 13 frees up a three-down role for Rhett Ellison, who caught four of six targets for 77 yards while handling an 89 percent snap share on offense in last week's 25-22 loss to the Eagles. The 30-year-old essentially has filled in for Engram four times this season (Weeks 3 through 5 and Week 12), averaging 54.3 snaps, 4.3 targets and 40.5 yards in those games.
