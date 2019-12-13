Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out for Week 15
Engram (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Engram was seemingly on track to return to action for the second straight week, but as was the case in Week 14, he ultimately will not be able to take the field. It remains to be seen if Engram will play again this season, but he will now have just two more opportunities to do so, and the Giants could decide to shut him down while they play out the string. Fellow tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) will also miss another game, so Kaden Smith will serve as the team's top tight end once again.
