Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out with foot injury

Engram (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram said as much earlier this week, and the team made it official Friday. He referred to his injury as a low-grad mid-foot sprain, with an MRI showing that he avoided a Lisfranc injury. With the Giants on bye in Week 11, the next chance to play will be Week 12 against Chicago. The Giants typically use Rhett Ellison in a three-down role when Engram is out of the lineup.