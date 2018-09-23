Engram has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Houston due to a knee injury.

Engram limped off the field in the second quarter, and after attempting to run on the sidelines, he made a visit to the blue tent. The ensuing evaluation apparently revealed a serious enough knee injury to hold him out for the remainder of the contest. The first chance the Giants will have to touch on Engram's injury likely will be during post-game media availability.

