Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for fourth straight game
Engram caught six of nine targets for 31 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.
Engram averaged just 5.2 yards per catch in this one, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a nine-yard touchdown pass just before half time. The rookie has surpassed 62 receiving yards just twice this season, but he now has five touchdowns to his name after scoring in four straight games. Engram's fantasy value continues to grow as he serves as the team's top red zone threat, and he'll look to keep it going next week against the Chiefs.
