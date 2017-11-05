Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for third straight game
Engram caught four of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams.
Engram led the team in targets and finished tied for the team lead in yardage, finding the end zone from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter. He's quickly become a favorite target of Eli Manning, posting at least 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games and reaching the end zone in each of his last three. Engam should thrive again next week against the 49ers.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Records career-high 82 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet day, but bigger role to come•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: New career-high reception total•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Catches five passes•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...