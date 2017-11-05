Engram caught four of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams.

Engram led the team in targets and finished tied for the team lead in yardage, finding the end zone from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter. He's quickly become a favorite target of Eli Manning, posting at least 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games and reaching the end zone in each of his last three. Engam should thrive again next week against the 49ers.