Engram hauled six of his 12 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The rookie tight end led the Giants in receptions and yards for the second straight week and had twice as many targets as his nearest competition. His third touchdown of the season gave the Giants the lead early in the second quarter, but that would be all the scoring they would do on the day. The first-round pick has established himself as Eli Manning's go-to guy now that Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall are out for the year. The Giants are headed for a bye in Week 8, but Engram should continue to provide stable production in Week 9 and beyond, even with the likely return of Sterling Shepard from an ankle injury.

