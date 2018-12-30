Engram caught five of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Engram led the team in catches and receiving yards while tying for second in targets. A large chunk of his production came on a 51-yard catch and run while he also contributed with a six-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. While Engram got off an an inauspicious start to the season, he finished strong by contributing at least 75 receiving yards in each of his last four games. He'll close out the season with 45 catches for 577 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances. The 24-year-old could be one of the biggest winners from a fantasy perspective if the team moves on from aging quarterback Eli Manning in the offseason.