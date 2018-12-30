Giants' Evan Engram: Scores touchdown in finale
Engram caught five of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Cowboys.
Engram led the team in catches and receiving yards while tying for second in targets. A large chunk of his production came on a 51-yard catch and run while he also contributed with a six-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. While Engram got off an an inauspicious start to the season, he finished strong by contributing at least 75 receiving yards in each of his last four games. He'll close out the season with 45 catches for 577 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances. The 24-year-old could be one of the biggest winners from a fantasy perspective if the team moves on from aging quarterback Eli Manning in the offseason.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Picks up 113 yards in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Season-high eight catches in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Racks up 77 yards in win•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: May only play on passing downs•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Puts hamstring injury behind him•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Returns as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...