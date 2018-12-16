Giants' Evan Engram: Season-high eight catches in loss
Engram corralled eight of 12 targets, putting up 75 receiving yards during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.
Fresh off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for Weeks 12 and 13, Engram been heavily involved over the past two games in garnering 17 combined targets against the Redskins and Titans (4.7 targets per game through Week 11). The promising second-year tight end is amidst a late-season resurgence that closely resembles his 2017 self, exceeding 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games after failing to hit that mark through his first seven outings of the year. An upcoming Week 16 showdown against Indianapolis doesn't provide optimism for Engram to snap his four-game scoring drought, facing a Colts defense that's allowed three tight end touchdowns all season (tied for third-fewest in the NFL).
