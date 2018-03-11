Giants' Evan Engram: Seems healthy
Engram (ribs) worked out with teammate Davis Webb in February, NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy reports.
This is only noteworthy because it suggests Engram is in line for a healthy offseason after he missed the final game of his rookie campaign with a rib injury. He avoided any fractures and likely is back to full health with plenty of time to spare before the start of offseason workouts. Engram may have a tough time replicating his rookie-year mark of 7.7 targets per game (No. 3 among all tight ends), but a new coaching staff and the return of Odell Beckham (ankle) should lead to improved efficiency (6.3 yards per target). New head coach Pat Shurmur seemingly wants to give Eli Manning at least one more season as the starting quarterback.
