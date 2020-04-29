Giants' Evan Engram: Seen running on treadmill
Engram (foot) was spotted running on a treadmill Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear whether Engram is still using his walking boot in non-workouts, but regardless this is a positive progression in Engram's rehab from a late-December Lisfranc surgery to his left foot. The speedy tight end is still waiting word whether his fifth-year option will be picked up, although it seems like all but a foregone conclusion the 2017 first-round pick will be extended given his immense production through three seasons.
