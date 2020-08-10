Engram is ready for training camp after a "very strong and very aggressive rehab" from surgery to repair a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "Each and every day I was just trying to find ways to get better," Engram said Monday.

Engram has been saddled with injuries during his three-year career, with 2019 serving as the low point. Appearing in just eight games, he still managed to tally 44 catches (on 68 targets) for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Following his December surgery, Engram progressed to on-field work at full speed by June and seemingly is set to participate in practice later this week.