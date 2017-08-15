Giants' Evan Engram: Sharing time with Ellison
Engram and Rhett Ellison have been splitting first-team snaps at training camp, with the rookie showing up most often during red-zone work and two-minute drills, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Engram is poised for an immediate role in passing situations, but it's unclear exactly how the snaps will be divided and how much the Giants' personnel at tight end will telegraph whether they are running or passing. Ellison falls on the other end of the spectrum at the position -- he's highly regarded as a blocker but only has 51 catches for 515 yards in 73 career games. The Giants have favored the passing game under coach Ben McAdoo, and the team's current personnel hints at a continuation of that approach, particularly if Engram shines early in the season. Even if the rookie gets regular playing time, there is a lot of competition for targets on a team featuring Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Shane Vereen.
