Engram has looked "as explosive as ever" during training camp, according to NJ.com's Art Stapleton.

Stapleton isn't the only beat writer to take notice of Engram, with Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com confirming that the tight end was the star of Monday's practice. Coach Joe Judge and teammate Sterling Shepard also provided glowing reviews, all but confirming that Engram has shown no ill effects from the Lisfranc injury that ended his 2019 season. He's averaged at least 4.1 catches and 48.1 yards per game in each of his three pro seasons, but the combination of injuries (14 missed games) and disappointing touchdown production (12 TDs, 27 red-zone targets in 34 games) has held Engram back from a true breakout. The Giants seem to think this will be the year when he finally puts it all together.