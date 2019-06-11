Engram has been sidelined during offseason workouts due to a minor hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

It appears that head coach Pat Shurmur and the Giants aren't overly concerned with Engram's health, and rather they are just being cautious with the tight end after he dealt with a hamstring injury for most of last season. Shurmur said Tuesday that they are being "smart" with Engram, but the expectation is that he will be good to go by the time training camp rolls around.