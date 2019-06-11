Giants' Evan Engram: Sidelined during OTAs
Engram has been sidelined during offseason workouts due to a minor hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
It appears that head coach Pat Shurmur and the Giants aren't overly concerned with Engram's health, and rather they are just being cautious with the tight end after he dealt with a hamstring injury for most of last season. Shurmur said Tuesday that they are being "smart" with Engram, but the expectation is that he will be good to go by the time training camp rolls around.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Primed for more targets•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores touchdown in finale•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Picks up 113 yards in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Season-high eight catches in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Racks up 77 yards in win•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: May only play on passing downs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...