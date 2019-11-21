Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Sidelined for another practice

Engram (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants haven't officially commented on Engram's status for Sunday's game against the Bears, but the tight end's back-to-back absences from practices coming off a Week 11 bye make it highly unlikely he'll be ready to play in Chicago, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Meanwhile, coach Pat Shurmur said that Rhett Ellison (concussion) is also unlikely to play Week 12, so the Giants will likely be forced to get by without both of their top two tight ends. Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson are the lone healthy options on the depth chart.

