Engram will undergo an MRI on his knee Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Engram limped off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-22 win in Houston and wasn't seen for the remainder of the contest. During post-game media availability, he relayed that he "didn't feel right" and "couldn't go" after picking up the injury, which required a brace on his right knee, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. If Engram misses any time, the Giants will turn to Rhett Ellison at tight end.