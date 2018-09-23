Giants' Evan Engram: Slated for MRI on knee
Engram will undergo an MRI on his knee Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Engram limped off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-22 win in Houston and wasn't seen for the remainder of the contest. During post-game media availability, he relayed that he "didn't feel right" and "couldn't go" after picking up the injury, which required a brace on his right knee, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. If Engram misses any time, the Giants will turn to Rhett Ellison at tight end.
