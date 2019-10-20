Giants' Evan Engram: Snags one pass in return

Engram caught one of five targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to Arizona.

After missing Week 6 with a knee injury, Engram was targeted five times and, though he stepped out for a bit in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed issue, did not appear to be too hobbled in Sunday's rainy contest. The production didn't find him, however, as defenses seem to have figured out how to slow Engram's connection with rookie Daniel Jones. During his first three games of the season, of which Jones played twice and saw extended snaps once, Engram averaged 7.7 receptions per game and 12.0 yards per reception. In his three games since, all with Jones, he's averaged 3.7 receptions per game for 9.3 yards per reception. Whether Engram is able to round back into early-season form will be worth watching, but Detroit's top-flight pass defense will be a tough opponent against which to do it.