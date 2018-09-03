Engram (concussion) sported a red (non-contact) jersey during Monday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

On the plus side, Engram participated in individual drills Monday, which is a positive indicator, but the non-contact jersey suggests that the tight end remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Added clarity regarding his Week 1 status should arrive no later than Wednesday, upon the release of the Giants' first regular-season practice/injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories