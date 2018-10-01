Engram (knee) was wearing a brace and sleeve over his injured leg Monday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Engram is a long shot to return for Week 5 at Carolina, considering his timetable was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks when he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain last Monday. Rhett Ellison filled in with an 87 percent snap share in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Saints, accounting for just three catches and five targets on 41 pass attempts from Eli Manning. It will also be a challenge for Engram to make it back for Week 6, when the Giants host the Eagles on Thursday (Oct. 11).

