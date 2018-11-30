Engram (hamstring) was spotted on the side as Friday's practice got underway, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.

Engram was present Friday, but he rode a stationary bike while the rest of his healthy teammates warmed up, which suggests he will not be participating in practice. That would mark three straight absences in a row, which would not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 13. An official update on his availability will be provided when the Giants release their final injury report of the week.