Giants' Evan Engram: Still not practicing

Engram (foot) worked on the side with the Giants' training staff during Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The same applies to Rhett Ellison (concussion), so for now the team's top healthy tight end is Kaden Smith, with Scott Simonson also on hand. Engram hasn't seen game action since suffering a mid-foot foot sprain in the Giants' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys.