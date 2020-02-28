Giants' Evan Engram: Still using walking boot

Engram (foot) remains in a walking boot and isn't expected to practice until training camp, Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post reports.

Engram had surgery Dec. 20 to address a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, and while he said the ligament wasn't completely torn, he nonetheless faces a lengthy rehab process. The 23rd overall pick from the 2017 draft has averaged 4.5 catches for 51.9 yards and 0.35 touchdowns per game through three seasons, playing in 34 of a possible 48 contests. The Giants have a couple months before they need to decide on a fifth-year option, but it should be an easy enough decision to do so at the expected price of approximately $6 million. Fellow Giants tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) reportedly is considering retirement, while Kaden Smith could be in the mix for the No. 2 job after he caught 30 of 42 targets for 267 yards and three TDs over the final six weeks of 2019. With a new coaching staff in place, the Giants can start their offseason program as soon as Apr. 6.