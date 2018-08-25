Giants' Evan Engram: Suffers concussion Friday
Engram won't return to Friday's game against the Jets after suffering a concussion.
Engram was crunched by two Jets players after making a catch and went down holding his head before being escorted to the locker room by training staff. He'll enter the concussion protocol and figures to be out for several days as he works his way back. He ends the day with three receptions for 23 yards. Look for Jerell Adams to see some extra snaps now that Engram is sidelined.
