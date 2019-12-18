Giants' Evan Engram: Surgery on tap Friday
Engram will undergo surgery Friday to repair the Lisfranc injury in his left foot, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Engram finished his third pro season with 44 catches (on 68 targets) for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Considering the extent of his injury wasn't divulged until Wednesday, it's no surprise he was unable to get back on the field after picking it up Week 9 against the Cowboys. Engram told Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site that he expects to be "more than ready" by training camp, but it remains to be seen whether his activity in the offseason program will be impacted.
