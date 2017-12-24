Engram won't return to Sunday's game at Arizona due to a rib injury.

Eli Manning's first-quarter interception was intended for Engram, who came up gimpy after the play. According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, Engram was favoring his "left hip" at the time, but the tight end eventually was diagnosed with an abdominal issue. For the rest of the game, the Giants' TE corps has three healthy bodies: Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams and Shane Smith.