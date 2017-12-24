Giants' Evan Engram: Sustains rib injury Sunday
Engram won't return to Sunday's game at Arizona due to a rib injury.
Eli Manning's first-quarter interception was intended for Engram, who came up gimpy after the play. According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, Engram was favoring his "left hip" at the time, but the tight end eventually was diagnosed with an abdominal issue. For the rest of the game, the Giants' TE corps has three healthy bodies: Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams and Shane Smith.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...