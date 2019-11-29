Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Takes part in warmups

Engram (foot) took part in stretching drills before Friday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear if Engram did anything beyond stretch Friday, as the Giants closed the rest of the session to media, but it is at least noteworthy that he was present. The Giants will provide an official update on Engram's practice participation and status for Week 13 when they release their final injury report of the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories