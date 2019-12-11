Giants' Evan Engram: Taking part in practice
Engram (foot) was spotted on the field for Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Giants will release their first Week 15 practice report later Wednesday, which will reveal whether Engram was a limited or full participant in the session. Considering Engram has been sidelined for the past five weeks with the left foot injury, he'll likely need to put in a full workout by Friday to have a good chance of suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins.
