Engram isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game versus the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Engram has been held out of both Giants exhibitions to date due to a coach's decision, a tread that may extend through the team's final two games of August. On the other side of the coin, he tended to a hamstring injury during the offseason program, so coach Pat Shurmur likely wants to avoid an unnecessary injury to one of his top skill-position players. Look for Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson to get the first crack at TE reps Friday.