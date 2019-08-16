Giants' Evan Engram: Taking seat Friday
Engram isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game versus the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Engram has been held out of both Giants exhibitions to date due to a coach's decision, a tread that may extend through the team's final two games of August. On the other side of the coin, he tended to a hamstring injury during the offseason program, so coach Pat Shurmur likely wants to avoid an unnecessary injury to one of his top skill-position players. Look for Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson to get the first crack at TE reps Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...