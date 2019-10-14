Giants' Evan Engram: Thinks he'll play Week 7
Engram (knee) said he's "pretty optimistic" that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After spraining the MCL in his left knee in an Oct. 6 loss to the Vikings, Engram was unable to make it back for the Giants' loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. With additional time to recover, Engram looks to be in a better place physically to begin Week 7 preparations, as he was able to take part in individual drills during a light practice Monday. The Giants will see what he's able to do in their official practice sessions Wednesday through Friday before making a more definitive ruling on his status for the matchup with Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.