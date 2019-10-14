Giants' Evan Engram: Thinks he'll play Week 7

Engram (knee) said he's "pretty optimistic" that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After spraining the MCL in his left knee in an Oct. 6 loss to the Vikings, Engram was unable to make it back for the Giants' loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. With additional time to recover, Engram looks to be in a better place physically to begin Week 7 preparations, as he was able to take part in individual drills during a light practice Monday. The Giants will see what he's able to do in their official practice sessions Wednesday through Friday before making a more definitive ruling on his status for the matchup with Arizona.