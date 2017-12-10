Giants' Evan Engram: Totals 54 receiving yards
Engram caught four of seven targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Engram led the team in receiving yardage while finishing third in targets, but he struggled to produce much outside of a 35 yard gain in the second quarter. This was still a respectable showing from the rookie, given the struggles of the rest of the offense, but fantasy owners were likely left wanting more at a crucial stage of the season. Engram will face a tough matchup as he attempts to bounce back next week against the Eagles.
