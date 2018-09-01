Engram (concussion) is expected to be healthy for Week 1 against the Jaguars, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram picked up the concussion in preseason Week 3 and was held out of the Giants' exhibition final Thursday. His progression through the protocol allowed him to get in some work on a side field this past week, but a return to practice in advance of Week 1 would pave the way for an appearance. His first chance to do so will be Wednesday, when the Giants' first injury report of the season will be posted.

