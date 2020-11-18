Engram secured two of his three targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Eagles.

The receiving corps ruled the roost for New York on Sunday, as Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate finished first, second and third on the team in targets, amassing 13 combined receptions for 184 yards. Engram endured a quiet outing after logging five or more catches in each of his preceding three appearances entering Sunday, as he had amassed 16 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown on a plentiful 29 targets Weeks 7 through 9. Following the Giants' bye, Engram will face a Bengals defense Nov. 29 that has so far surrendered the third-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends on the season (583).