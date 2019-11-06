Giants' Evan Engram: Wearing walking boot
Engram is nursing a mid-foot strain and wearing a walking boot Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Engram suffered a foot injury during Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys, the severity of which kept him from participating in the Giants' final drive. The issue was initially dubbed a sore foot, but the tight end's MRI results appear to have disclosed the injury to be a mid-foot sprain. The results of Engram's MRI have been sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for review, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, so further updates on his status for Week 10 should come after Wednesday's practice (which the third-year pro did not participate in) concludes. Coach Pat Shurmur noted that Engram's injury will be taken "day-to-day, week-to-week," according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.
