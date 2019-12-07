Giants' Evan Engram: Will not play Monday

Engram (foot) has been ruled out prior to Monday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a disappointing outcome for Engram fantasy owners, as comments from head coach Pat Shurmur on Friday seemed to indicate the star tight end would be available. Instead, it'll be another start for rookie Kaden Smith, as nominal backup Rhett Ellison was also ruled out as he continues to deal with concussion-like symptoms.