Giants' Evan Engram: Won't play Week 10

Engram (foot) said Wednesday that he won't suit up versus the Jets on Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Engram also revealed that the results of his MRI ruled out the possibility of a dreaded Lisfranc injury. He called his foot issue a "low-grade" mid-foot sprain, per Ralph Vacchiano, an injury which "could be a lot worse." The Giants are still waiting for a second opinion from foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, but it appears as though the third-year pro has sidestepped a severe injury. Rhett Ellison will draw the start at tight end Week 10, after which the Giants will benefit from a well-timed bye to further evaluate Engram.