Giants' Evan Engram: Working with new signal-caller
Engram will be working with a new quarterback Sunday in Tampa Bay following the elevation of Daniel Jones to the starting job, Matt Lombardo and Ryan Dunleavy of the Newark Star-Ledger report.
Engram didn't exactly suffer with Eli Manning under center, taking advantage of an injury- and suspension-littered receiving corps en route to 17 catches (on 22 targets) for 164 yards and one touchdown. While Sterling Shepard (concussion) will be back in action and Saquon Barkley no doubt will be targeted by Jones, the Giants have already ruled out Cody Latimer (concussion), and fellow wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) is questionable. Expect Engram to linger among the top three options at Jones' disposal moving forward.
