Neal (ankle) is active to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Neal entered the weekend deemed questionable with an ankle injury, but he'll be able to suit up Sunday. That's a positive for a New York team that has given up a league-worst 6.0 sacks per contest. Neal's ability to suit up is also key due to injuries to Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) along the Giants' offensive line.