Tests confirmed Monday that Neal (knee) avoided a devastating ACL injury, and he's expected to miss around four weeks with an MCL sprain, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Neal hurt his knee during Sunday's win at Jacksonville, though it appears he dodged severe structural damage. The seventh overall pick of the 2022 draft could return by Thanksgiving, but in the meantime, Devery Hamilton will probably have to fill in at right tackle.