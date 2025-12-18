Neal (back) will not practice Thursday due to soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Neal had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday and was a full participant Wednesday, but he now appears to be battling a setback. It's worth noting that prior to being placed on IR mid-November, Neal did not play a single offensive snap with for the Giants this season. With New York's O-line mostly in a healthy state, Neal likely wouldn't play Sunday against the Giants even if he proves he's in 100 percent form.