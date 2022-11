Neal (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against Detroit, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Neal sprained the MCL in his right knee during Week 7's win over Jacksonville and is expected to miss his third straight contest. However, he's logged a pair of limited practices so far this week, so he appears to be nearing a return. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record suggests that Thanksgiving Day could be a realistic return date for Neal.